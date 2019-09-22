Contrasting of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.53 0.00 Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1% Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jumei International Holding Limited is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Jumei International Holding Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Jumei International Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 124.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 11.2% respectively. 7.4% are Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72% Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. had bearish trend while Jumei International Holding Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Jumei International Holding Limited beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.