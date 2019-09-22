Contrasting of Barnes Group Inc. (B) and CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

As Industrial Equipment & Components companies, Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) and CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group Inc. 53 1.83 N/A 3.13 16.64 CIRCOR International Inc. 37 0.64 N/A -2.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Barnes Group Inc. and CIRCOR International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.4% CIRCOR International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta means Barnes Group Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CIRCOR International Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Barnes Group Inc. are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor CIRCOR International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. CIRCOR International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Barnes Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Barnes Group Inc. and CIRCOR International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CIRCOR International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Barnes Group Inc.’s upside potential is 12.05% at a $61 average price target. CIRCOR International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 22.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CIRCOR International Inc. looks more robust than Barnes Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Barnes Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CIRCOR International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of Barnes Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of CIRCOR International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes Group Inc. -4.93% -8.15% -8.25% -11.32% -21.71% -2.95% CIRCOR International Inc. -3.43% -17.39% 12.63% 39.19% -11.81% 78.4%

For the past year Barnes Group Inc. had bearish trend while CIRCOR International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Barnes Group Inc. beats CIRCOR International Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers, liquid level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies through direct sales, sales representatives, distributors, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.