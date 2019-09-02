Contrasting of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 13 0.28 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and SemGroup Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and SemGroup Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, SemGroup Corporation’s potential upside is 84.73% and its average target price is $16.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and SemGroup Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund had bullish trend while SemGroup Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund beats on 5 of the 8 factors SemGroup Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.