Contrasting of Barclays PLC (BCS) and Its Rivals

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is a company in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Barclays PLC’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.29% of all Foreign Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Barclays PLC has 12% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Barclays PLC and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays PLC 0.00% 5.50% 0.30% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Barclays PLC and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays PLC N/A 8 6.99 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

Barclays PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Barclays PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 62.56%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barclays PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barclays PLC -1.21% -6.64% 0.74% -10.82% -30.2% 8.22% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year Barclays PLC has weaker performance than Barclays PLC’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Barclays PLC has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Barclays PLC’s competitors have beta of 1.16 which is 16.10% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Barclays PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Barclays PLC’s rivals beat Barclays PLC.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.