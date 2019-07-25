Contrasting of Barclays PLC (BCS) and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

As Foreign Money Center Banks businesses, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays PLC 8 0.00 N/A 1.17 6.99 East West Bancorp Inc. 49 4.89 N/A 4.67 10.15

Table 1 highlights Barclays PLC and East West Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. East West Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Barclays PLC. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Barclays PLC’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays PLC 0.00% 5.5% 0.3% East West Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Barclays PLC’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, East West Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Barclays PLC and East West Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays PLC 0 0 0 0.00 East West Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

East West Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.5 consensus target price and a 25.31% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Barclays PLC and East West Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 90.9%. Barclays PLC’s share held by insiders are 12%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of East West Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barclays PLC -1.21% -6.64% 0.74% -10.82% -30.2% 8.22% East West Bancorp Inc. -6.03% -6.99% -11.39% -12.26% -32.58% 8.84%

For the past year Barclays PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than East West Bancorp Inc.

Summary

East West Bancorp Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Barclays PLC.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. The companyÂ’s lending portfolio consists of commercial and residential real estate, construction, trade finance, and commercial business, including accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory and working capital loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and insurance premium financing loans. In addition, it provides financing to clients needing a financial bridge that facilitates their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company operates through a network of approximately 130 locations in California, New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Georgia; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.