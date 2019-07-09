Contrasting of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.90% 0.90% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares N/A 25 12.59 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Bar Harbor Bankshares has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 73.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bar Harbor Bankshares and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares has stronger performance than Bar Harbor Bankshares’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bar Harbor Bankshares’s competitors have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.