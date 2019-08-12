Contrasting of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Both Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.06 N/A 1.93 13.19 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.14 N/A 1.33 13.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Horizon Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39%

For the past year Bar Harbor Bankshares was more bullish than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats on 7 of the 9 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.