Contrasting of Bank OZK (OZK) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK 30 3.81 N/A 3.19 9.60 Hancock Whitney Corporation 40 2.96 N/A 3.72 11.17

Table 1 demonstrates Bank OZK and Hancock Whitney Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hancock Whitney Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank OZK. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Bank OZK’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Hancock Whitney Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 0.00% 11.2% 1.9% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Bank OZK is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.81. From a competition point of view, Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Bank OZK and Hancock Whitney Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 0 0 0.00 Hancock Whitney Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 7.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of Hancock Whitney Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Bank OZK’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Hancock Whitney Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank OZK -1.42% 2.48% -6.23% -3.2% -24.72% 33.95% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.58% 4.03% -3.22% -1.35% -17.78% 19.83%

For the past year Bank OZK was more bullish than Hancock Whitney Corporation.

Summary

Hancock Whitney Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Bank OZK.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.