Contrasting of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF)

Both Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.25 N/A 1.24 11.87 DNB Financial Corporation 39 4.72 N/A 2.46 16.79

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DNB Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than DNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.6% DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DNB Financial Corporation’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33% of DNB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% are Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of DNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 4.86% 4.79% 2.59% -7.15% -3.99% 12.85% DNB Financial Corporation 7.93% 6.33% 3.07% 21.56% 16.42% 45.07%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than DNB Financial Corporation

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.