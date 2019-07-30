Contrasting of Bank of Montreal (BMO) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

This is a contrast between Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal 76 0.00 N/A 6.69 11.53 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 22 3.50 N/A 1.92 11.40

Table 1 highlights Bank of Montreal and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bank of Montreal. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bank of Montreal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.1% 0.8% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of Bank of Montreal shares and 80.2% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Bank of Montreal’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Montreal -1.43% -0.39% 4.3% 3.01% -2.37% 17.95% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -5.35% 0.64% 1.34% -14.34% -14.34% 12.69%

For the past year Bank of Montreal’s stock price has bigger growth than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats TriState Capital Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.