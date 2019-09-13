Contrasting of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Both Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.64 N/A 0.87 12.32 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

Table 1 highlights Bank of Commerce Holdings and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce Holdings. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bank of Commerce Holdings’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bank of Commerce Holdings and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that Bank of Commerce Holdings is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has beta of 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bank of Commerce Holdings and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 1 3.00 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bank of Commerce Holdings’s upside potential currently stands at 3.88% and an $11.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares and 4.7% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings had bearish trend while Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation beats Bank of Commerce Holdings.