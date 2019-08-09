Contrasting of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Its Competitors

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bank of Commerce Holdings has 50.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.5% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings N/A 11 12.32 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Bank of Commerce Holdings has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce Holdings 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of Commerce Holdings and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings has -1.73% weaker performance while Bank of Commerce Holdings’s competitors have 16.99% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Commerce Holdings is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.6. Competitively, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s rivals are 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce Holdings does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings’s competitors beat Bank of Commerce Holdings.