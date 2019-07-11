Contrasting of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Its Rivals

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Bank of America Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.22% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of America Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.08% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bank of America Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America Corporation 0.00% 11.20% 1.20% Industry Average 28.09% 12.14% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Bank of America Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America Corporation N/A 28 10.51 Industry Average 3.62B 12.89B 13.36

Bank of America Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bank of America Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of America Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 2.58 2.10 2.32

Bank of America Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $34.7, suggesting a potential upside of 17.63%. The peers have a potential upside of 52.64%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Bank of America Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of America Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of America Corporation -5.07% -5.19% -1.43% -0.81% -9.09% 14.81% Industry Average 2.02% 2.63% 4.14% 7.64% 14.15% 11.78%

For the past year Bank of America Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Bank of America Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bank of America Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 8.06% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bank of America Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Bank of America Corporation’s rivals beat Bank of America Corporation.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,600 financial centers, 15,900 ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile platforms. The Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products, as well as wealth management and customized solutions. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, real estate lending, and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.