Contrasting of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth Inc. 74 7.71 N/A 0.65 115.33 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 57 2.91 N/A 0.49 97.46

In table 1 we can see Bandwidth Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bandwidth Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Bandwidth Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9%

Liquidity

Bandwidth Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Bandwidth Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bandwidth Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Bandwidth Inc.’s upside potential is 10.56% at a $77.4 consensus price target. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.5 consensus price target and a 34.41% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Bandwidth Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares and 85.8% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Bandwidth Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.75% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3%

For the past year Bandwidth Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.