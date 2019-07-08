Contrasting of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE:BLX) compete with each other in the Foreign Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.53 8.65 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 20 11.35 N/A 0.28 71.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Banco Santander S.A. and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Banco Santander S.A. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Santander S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander S.A. 0.00% 8.2% 0.5% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0.00% 1.1% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander S.A. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banco Santander S.A. and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 41.7%. 21% are Banco Santander S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.8% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander S.A. -2.98% -10.41% 0.66% -6.56% -30.02% 1.79% Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A -3.82% -3.22% 7.64% 17.5% -28.3% 16.42%

For the past year Banco Santander S.A. was less bullish than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A beats Banco Santander S.A.