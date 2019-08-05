Contrasting of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) and Its Peers

We are comparing Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has 1.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 29.05% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.03% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0.00% 15.00% 1.90% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. N/A 12 11.41 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is 89.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. -7.08% -4.84% 0.12% -12.58% 18.44% 4.13% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has weaker performance than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s competitors’ beta is 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s peers beat Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. on 6 of the 5 factors.