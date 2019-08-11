Contrasting of Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 25 1.04 N/A 0.10 256.46 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.83 N/A 1.82 7.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Baker Hughes a GE company and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baker Hughes a GE company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Baker Hughes a GE company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Baker Hughes a GE company and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Baker Hughes a GE company and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Baker Hughes a GE company’s average price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 37.25%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 average price target and a 40.69% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. looks more robust than Baker Hughes a GE company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Baker Hughes a GE company and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 6.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company has weaker performance than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats Baker Hughes a GE company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.