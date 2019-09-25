Contrasting of Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Since Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 24 1.06 N/A 0.10 256.46 Energy Transfer LP 14 0.63 N/A 1.23 11.69

Table 1 demonstrates Baker Hughes a GE company and Energy Transfer LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Energy Transfer LP appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baker Hughes a GE company. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Baker Hughes a GE company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Energy Transfer LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Baker Hughes a GE company and Energy Transfer LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Baker Hughes a GE company has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Energy Transfer LP’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Energy Transfer LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Baker Hughes a GE company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Baker Hughes a GE company and Energy Transfer LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 2 3.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 30.38% for Baker Hughes a GE company with average price target of $31.67. Competitively the average price target of Energy Transfer LP is $22.67, which is potential 71.09% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Energy Transfer LP is looking more favorable than Baker Hughes a GE company, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares and 57.4% of Energy Transfer LP shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company’s stock price has bigger growth than Energy Transfer LP.

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Energy Transfer LP.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.