Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.65 N/A 0.64 29.27 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.06 131.64

Demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 36.07%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.