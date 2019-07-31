Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.79 N/A 0.64 29.27 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 2.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.