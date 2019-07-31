Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.79
|N/A
|0.64
|29.27
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 2.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|-4.13%
|-5.48%
|-5.81%
|0%
|0%
|12.05%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
