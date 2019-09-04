Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.32 N/A 1.15 15.79 Moelis & Company 37 2.20 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Moelis & Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Moelis & Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Moelis & Company has an average price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 32.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.