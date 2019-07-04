Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

As Asset Management businesses, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.75 N/A 0.64 29.27 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.15 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 36.33%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.