Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

As Asset Management businesses, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.75
|N/A
|0.64
|29.27
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.15
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 36.33%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|-4.13%
|-5.48%
|-5.81%
|0%
|0%
|12.05%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.
