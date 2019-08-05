Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.66
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 23%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
