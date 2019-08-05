Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 1.15 15.79 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 23%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.