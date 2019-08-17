Contrasting of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.16 N/A 1.15 15.79 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 36.46% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.