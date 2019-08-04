Contrasting of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

This is a contrast between Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 147 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23 Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Bilibili Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Baidu Inc.’s consensus target price is $206.29, while its potential upside is 91.43%. Meanwhile, Bilibili Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 35.87%. Based on the results shown earlier, Baidu Inc. is looking more favorable than Bilibili Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Baidu Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.8% of Bilibili Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.6% of Baidu Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.12% of Bilibili Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57% Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84%

For the past year Baidu Inc. has -29.57% weaker performance while Bilibili Inc. has 3.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Baidu Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Bilibili Inc.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.