Contrasting of Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 55 3.70 N/A 1.24 43.10 Fitbit Inc. 5 0.66 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Badger Meter Inc. and Fitbit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Badger Meter Inc. and Fitbit Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7% Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Badger Meter Inc.’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fitbit Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Badger Meter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Fitbit Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Badger Meter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fitbit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and Fitbit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fitbit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Badger Meter Inc.’s upside potential is 1.30% at a $54.5 average target price. Fitbit Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 26.26% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fitbit Inc. looks more robust than Badger Meter Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Badger Meter Inc. and Fitbit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Badger Meter Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Fitbit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7% Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc. had bullish trend while Fitbit Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Badger Meter Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Fitbit Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.