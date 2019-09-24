Contrasting of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Both B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold Corp. 3 3.02 N/A -0.01 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 36 4.22 N/A 0.51 72.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of B2Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for B2Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

On the other hand, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s potential upside is 6.75% and its consensus price target is $43.01.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of B2Gold Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of B2Gold Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03%

For the past year B2Gold Corp. has stronger performance than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.