Contrasting of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

B2Gold Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand B2Gold Corp. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have B2Gold Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares B2Gold Corp. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold Corp. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for B2Gold Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 118.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of B2Gold Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year B2Gold Corp. has weaker performance than B2Gold Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

B2Gold Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

B2Gold Corp.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.