Contrasting of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.