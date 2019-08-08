Contrasting of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.70
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
