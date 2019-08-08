Contrasting of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.70 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.