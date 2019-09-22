Contrasting of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 123.21% and its consensus price target is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.5%. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has 0.72% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.