Contrasting of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

Both AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 42 1.64 25.73M 2.13 21.88 Regal Beloit Corporation 72 1.32 41.46M 5.41 14.71

Demonstrates AZZ Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Regal Beloit Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. AZZ Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AZZ Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 61,101,876.04% 9.4% 5.3% Regal Beloit Corporation 57,336,467.99% 11% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

AZZ Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Regal Beloit Corporation has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AZZ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AZZ Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Regal Beloit Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $93 average target price and a 27.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AZZ Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 95.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of AZZ Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year AZZ Inc. was more bullish than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats on 8 of the 14 factors AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.