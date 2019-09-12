Contrasting of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 44 1.20 N/A 2.13 21.88 Kadant Inc. 88 1.46 N/A 5.22 17.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AZZ Inc. and Kadant Inc. Kadant Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AZZ Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AZZ Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Kadant Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AZZ Inc. and Kadant Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

AZZ Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Kadant Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AZZ Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Kadant Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. AZZ Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadant Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of Kadant Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AZZ Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Kadant Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73%

For the past year AZZ Inc. was more bullish than Kadant Inc.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.