Contrasting of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

Both AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 45 1.18 N/A 2.13 21.88 John Bean Technologies Corporation 102 1.67 N/A 3.79 31.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AZZ Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation. John Bean Technologies Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AZZ Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. AZZ Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Bean Technologies Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

AZZ Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

AZZ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

AZZ Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 23.12% and its average price target is $125.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of AZZ Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year AZZ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation beats AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.