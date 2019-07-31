Contrasting of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Both AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 45 1.30 N/A 1.63 28.75 ITT Inc. 59 2.02 N/A 3.38 17.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AZZ Inc. and ITT Inc. ITT Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. AZZ Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than ITT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AZZ Inc. and ITT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

AZZ Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.38 beta. In other hand, ITT Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AZZ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, ITT Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ITT Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AZZ Inc. and ITT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ITT Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, ITT Inc.’s potential upside is 4.28% and its consensus target price is $66.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AZZ Inc. and ITT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 91.8% respectively. AZZ Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ITT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4% ITT Inc. -1.61% -2.49% 9.91% 6.67% 13.83% 24.98%

For the past year AZZ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ITT Inc.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats AZZ Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.