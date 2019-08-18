Contrasting of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Its Rivals

As Diversified Machinery company, AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AZZ Inc. has 90.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.4% of AZZ Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AZZ Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 5.30% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AZZ Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. N/A 45 21.88 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

AZZ Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for AZZ Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 59.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AZZ Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year AZZ Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. are 2.9 and 2. Competitively, AZZ Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AZZ Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that AZZ Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AZZ Inc.’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

AZZ Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AZZ Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.