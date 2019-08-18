Contrasting of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.46 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Its rival Innoviva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 607.07% and an $7 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.