Contrasting of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 22.87 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential is 586.27% at a $7 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Evogene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Evogene Ltd. -6.32% -27.94% -22.54% -43.13% -53.4% -10.1%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Evogene Ltd. had bearish trend.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.