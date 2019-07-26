Contrasting of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 586.27%. On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,113.10% and its average price target is $6. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.