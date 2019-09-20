Contrasting of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.60 N/A -2.89 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aytu BioScience Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.59. From a competition point of view, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Synthetic Biologics Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.