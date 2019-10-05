Contrasting of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 8.07M -2.89 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.89M -4.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 598,176,562.15% -81% -40.2% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,429,603,931.77% 0% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, which is potential 196.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 49.1%. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.