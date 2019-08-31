Contrasting of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aytu BioScience Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 43.82% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 45.5%. Insiders held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.