Contrasting of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.67 N/A -2.89 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 41.83 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 52.09% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.