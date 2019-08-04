Contrasting of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

We are contrasting Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 17.9%. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.