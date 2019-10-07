Contrasting of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 8.07M -2.89 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 597,910,646.81% -81% -40.2% iBio Inc. 1,409,733,124.02% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 359.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 8.1%. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors iBio Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.