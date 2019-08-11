Contrasting of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 9 2.42 N/A -4.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aytu BioScience Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 21.13%. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.