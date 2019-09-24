Contrasting of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.36 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.65 shows that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -3.14%. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has an average target price of $136.83, with potential upside of 60.17%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.