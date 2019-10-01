Contrasting of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 289 1.97 81.39M 20.54 14.84

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,906,250.00% -564.8% -151.5% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,167,503.03% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 23.52% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $25. Competitively the average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $386.5, which is potential 39.33% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.