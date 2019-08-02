Contrasting of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.02 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -2.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.