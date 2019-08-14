Contrasting of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

We will be comparing the differences between Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 14.17 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a -9.55% downside potential and a consensus price target of $25. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 172.95% and its consensus price target is $25.33. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 88.8%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.